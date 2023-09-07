Officials during the signing ceremony.

The Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) MENA in order to facilitate and strengthen collaborative efforts.

This MoU enables the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two parties in the areas of education, training, and professional development within the financial and banking services sector.

Majid Alkhulaifi

Director of Training & Development

QFBA “This effort aims to enhance the skills and expertise of Qatari professionals in the financial and banking services sector. It seeks to achieve this by offering specialized training programs and high-quality professional certifications that cater to the demands of this industry. The collaboration between the two entities will be enhanced by leveraging the knowledge, skills, and resources of LIBF MENA in the realm of training and professional advancement. By effectively utilizing these assets, the Academy aims to align with its objectives and vision, while bolstering the professional competencies of its students.”

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to provide vocational education programs, as well as national and customized programs that would meet the needs of the community and institutions involved with financial services in the State of Qatar, and to exchange experiences and information between the two parties when appropriate.

According to the statement, this is in addition to identifying and investigating any other areas of mutual interest where collaboration may be extended and developed for the benefit of both parties.

Mr. Kareem Refaay, Managing Director at LIBF MENA, said that, “We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with QFBA through the signing of this MoU. Our shared objectives include promoting selected LIBF MENA programs, tailoring bespoke offerings for Qatar’s financial industry, delivering community-centric national programs, and exchanging expertise. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing education and industry excellence in the region.”

