QNB Group opens new branch in Saudi Arabia

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has opened a new branch in Jeddah, expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Jeddah branch is the Group’s second branch in the Kingdom after the opening of its branch in the city of Riyadh in 2017, to provide the latest and most innovative banking solutions to its customers.

On this occasion, QNB Group CEO Abdullah Mubarak Al Khalifa said that, “We are pleased to have obtained the official licenses necessary to open our second branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“The city of Jeddah is one of the most important economic markets in the region, which makes it a valuable addition to our international network. This supports our efforts to strengthen and develop our banking business within the Kingdom, in particular, and in the region, in general,” commented Mr. Al Khalifa.

According to the statement, “Jeddah enjoys great economic and tourism significance, as it houses the largest port overlooking the Red Sea, which gives it special importance in global trade, and makes it an ideal destination and a distinguished financial hub for QNB Group’s banking business, in line with its regional and international expansion strategy.”

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers.

The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines, as per the statement.

