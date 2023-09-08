ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer, is the first PIF Giga Project to become a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

The membership cements its commitment to applying sustainable practices that are compatible with the United Nations’ goals for sustainable development, such as climate change, promoting resilient infrastructure, and creating inclusive and sustainable cities.

The UNGC outlines ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption efforts that companies can voluntarily work to embody, reporting annually to the UN on their progress. ROSHN’s joining of the compact is part of its wider commitment to taking responsibility for the safety, well-being, and empowerment of its team members and the nation’s environment, alongside truly earning its status as Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real-estate developer.

David Grover

Group CEO – ROSHN “ROSHN has answered the UN Global Compact’s call. Our human-centric, people-first priorities are well stated, and by joining the Global Compact we cement our leadership position in the Kingdom and internationally as a PIF-backed giga project mandated to set new standards as we work to enable the Saudi Vision 2030. I look forward to updating the UN regularly on how we are incorporating these principles as we work to improve the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia.”

Having joined the UN Global Compact, ROSHN will also submit annual Communication on Progress (CoP) reports detailing its work to implement the compact’s ten principles in its corporate strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

