RSG launches Tamala to transform agricultural economy in Tabuk region

Red Sea Global (RSG) has launched the Red Sea Farm Cooperative (Tamala) in order to develop agriculture in the Tabuk region.

RSG is the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala. Red Sea Global will use Tamala to source fresh, sustainable produce for its tourism resorts.

Under the cooperative, RSG is enabling farmers to sell their produce directly to its resorts as well as introduce new farming technologies to increase production while prioritizing sustainability.

John Pagano

CEO – RSG “Empowering and supporting regional agriculture allows Red Sea Global to bring fresh and sustainable produce to our guests while delivering on our targets to source food responsibly and support the local economy. Moreover, the cooperative ensures that local farmers share knowledge and best practices and implement fair prices for produce. It supports local farmers in learning new approaches and how to implement new technologies, and by working cohesively with Red Sea Global, our goal is to ensure they maximize their business in line with the growth of inbound tourism to the region.”

RSG partnered with the public and private sector alike to establish Tamala, including Ethmar Alriyadah and Ghoroos Charitable Foundation. A board of directors has been formed to oversee the cooperative and meet the needs of the farmers involved. Made up of 29 agricultural experts and local farmers, the board is working on helping local farmers generate maximum returns from their quality produce.

The newly appointed Chairman of Tamala, Dr. Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, said that, “Tamala represents a significant opportunity for Saudi agriculture. Our strategic plan has been developed through extensive research of Tabuk’s environmental ecosystems, identifying the opportunities and challenges for local farmers as well as natural and human resources.”

