Saudi Arabia & Uruguay discuss ways to support bilateral cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih met a number of ministers in Uruguay during his visit to the country.

This visit comes within Eng. Al-Falih’s visit to Latin America to improve the investment relations, and review the existing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the countries of Latin America.

This is in addition to the qualitative and unprecedented opportunities that the Kingdom abounds in all fields.

Eng. Al-Falih and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Mr. Francisco Bustillo have reviewed the friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in different fields.

The Saudi minister has also discussed with Mr. Omar Paganini, minister of industry, energy, and mining of Uruguay, ways of strengthening the aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

They also sought to encourage investments and exploit the opportunities available in the fields of industry, energy, and mining in both countries, as per the statement.

Furthermore, the Eng. Al-Falih discussed with the Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Uruguay Mr. Fernando Mattos Costa the aspect of cooperation between the Kingdom and Uruguay, in addition to ways to enhance them in the field of agriculture, food security, livestock, and fisheries.

“On the economic side, the Saudi minister has held a meeting with Ms. Azucena Arbeleche, the minister of economy and finance of Uruguay, where they reviewed the bilateral cooperation between both of the countries, as well as discussing the latest development with common interests and ways to enhance them,” as per the reports.

