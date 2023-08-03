Saudi Arabia’s SWCC strikes MoU with Brazilian company WEG

Rep. Image

Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Brazilian company WEG, which is specialized in electrical engineering, energy, and automation, in order to strengthen strategic cooperation.

The MoU also intends to promote collaboration between the two entities by actively exchanging expertise, studies, research, innovations, and engineering applications in water desalination and its technologies.

According to the statement, the MoU provides opportunities for localization and content enrichment in electrical engineering. It also focuses on developing and enhancing the efficiency of various electrical systems, such as motors and variable frequency devices.

Furthermore, it targets improving the performance of standard low-voltage motors and innovating high-efficiency electrical systems to reduce energy consumption, aligning with the latest models to promote sustainable energy efficiency.

The MoU was signed during the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum that was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment and witnessed the presence of the Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, Mr. Geraldo Alckmin, alongside the Saudi Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih.

The Forum saw the presence of various prominent figures and the active participation of several government officials, CEOs of major companies, and representatives from the private sectors of both countries.

According to the reports, the forum witnessed the signing of MoUs between government agencies and the private sector as well as between the private sector in each country in the fields of petrochemicals, health, defense, food, real estate, tourism, water desalination and treatment, and agriculture.

