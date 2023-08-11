The Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has been awarded the Special Achievement in Geographic Information System (SAG) Award at the Esri User Conference (Esri UC) in San Diego, California.

The award was presented to SCAD for its outstanding use of geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) to produce AI-driven predictive insights through advanced geospatial applications.

SCAD used AI-powered predictive solutions to focus on accurate and reliable demographic forecasts for Abu Dhabi. These forecasts help the Abu Dhabi Government anticipate the future of sectors such as transportation, energy, and water management.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi

Acting Director General

SCAD “SCAD continues the innovative work and dedication by investing in the most advanced geospatial solutions according to the highest international standards in order to raise efficiency and meet the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi Government. Developments in the field of geospatial systems reflect the importance of the role played by SCAD in supporting efforts to raise the government performance standards in Abu Dhabi. The GeoAI solutions, deployed by SCAD, are a key contributor to the improvement of digital user experiences depending on reliable and precise statistical insights.”

SCAD has developed several AI-driven statistical models to learn about the future trends of the most important sectors in Abu Dhabi. Through these solutions, SCAD was able to enhance the uses of spatial analysis to support policy and decision-makers with effective and successful insights about Abu Dhabi’s demographic development which can be utilized to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

During the Esri User Conference, the world’s largest GIS conference, thousands of GIS users from around the world participated in workshops and panel discussions to share ideas, learn about new technologies and solutions. The SAG Award is presented to representatives from different countries and organizations, that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the use of GIS.

Hot Topic | 1st phase of Diriyah’s masterplan receives Leed for Cities Certification





