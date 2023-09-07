SEDD discusses cooperation with UAE MoIAT

Officials during the meeting | WAM

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has received a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to enhance mutual work, cooperation, and communication between the two parties.

During the meeting, both parties discussed ways of future coordination as well as exchange of ideas and experiences between them, especially in the field of drawing up development, industrial plans, and policies to achieve interaction and integration in preparing future plans, strategies, and visions and increasing its contribution to the GDP in order to achieve UAE’s future vision.

From his side, Mr. Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Ministry for the permanent cooperation. Mr. Al Suwaidi stated that “it reflects the government’s concerns to enhance its goals and objectives as well as to carry on the process of developing UAE’s economy in a way that enhances its competitiveness and position at the regional and international levels and at the same time achieves the well-being of the people in the country.”

In addition, the SEDD Chairman noted that “this meeting reflects UAE government concerns in achieving economic integration between all the emirates by interpreting the ambitious strategic plans of each emirate into development goals that would achieve sustainable economic development for the country.”

Mr. Al Suwaidi further added that, “SEDD and according to the wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed AL Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pays great attention to small projects and micro-commercial and industrial initiatives. Such thing is because the economy is built on effort, determination, and the unique human experience and not only on the desire to make money, which confirms the wise and humanitarian vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, with which all institutions, bodies, and departments operating in the Emirate of Sharjah converge.”

