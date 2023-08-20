Saudi SFD breaks ground for Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has broken ground to kick-start the construction of the new Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar.

The Mangoky Bridge will be funded through a collaboration of entities, all of which share a vision of sustainable development for the world. The SFD has contributed $20 million to the project, which is part of a larger collective contribution from various donors. In its entirety, the contribution made represents a critical advancement of the nation’s infrastructure, and will help to boost economic growth and improve the lives of millions of people in southwestern Madagascar.

The groundbreaking ceremony was in the presence of the President of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Andry Rajoelina, SFD’s General Manager for Africa Operations, Mr. Mohammed Alshammari, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Christian Ntsay, the Minister of Public Works of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Colonel Andrianatrehina Ndriamihaja Livah, and other officials.

The bridge will connect the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, which are home to some of the country’s most important agricultural and tourism assets. Moreover, it will also reduce travel time and improve transportation links between these two regions. The bridge will also play a key role in enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers by making it faster and easier for them to get their produce to market. Among other major benefits, it will support the growth of the tourism sector by enhancing accessibility to the many attractions these regions offer.

H.E. Andry Rajoelina

President

Republic of Madagascar “I would like to express my gratitude to the development partners, including the Saudi Fund for Development, for their support in building the Mangoky Bridge. This is a major milestone in our efforts to improve the infrastructure of Madagascar, and we must continue to work hand in hand with development partners in order to build a prosperous future in every region of our country.”

From a safety standpoint, the bridge will also importantly help to reduce road accidents and fatalities, alongside traffic congestion, providing a more efficient transportation system. Overall, it will deliver a safer and more reliable way for people to move from one region to another.

SFD General Manager for Africa Operations, Mr. Mohammed Alshammari said that “The construction of the Mangoky Bridge closely aligns with SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in developing countries worldwide. The bridge will help to improve transportation links between two key regions in Madagascar, generate socio-economic growth, and boost key sectors such as tourism. The project speaks to our shared values of partnership, cooperation, and sustainable development, and is the result of the close developmental relations, and successful longstanding partnership, which has existed between SFD and Madagascar for more than 47 years.”

In addition to supporting economic growth and enhanced safety, the Mangoky Bridge will also provide a range of social benefits, as it will make it easier for people to access basic services such as education and healthcare. Moreover, the new bridge will also contribute towards helping to realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG11, Sustainable Cities and Local Communities.

Over the past four decades, SFD has financed six development projects in Madagascar, worth a total value of $69 million, for projects in energy, transportation, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. This latest development cooperation, to construct the Mangoky Bridge, reaffirms the importance of international cooperation and solidarity to achieve sustainable development goals and foster economic and social growth around the world.

