Sinaha Platform has launched a “Unified Smart Catalog” to promote UAE products and support local manufacturers.

This catalog, an environmentally friendly catalog with comprehensive product information, assists manufacturers in marketing their local products on a larger scale, as well as gaining consumer confidence in the quality of local products.

The Unified Smart Catalog also aids efforts to digitize the country’s industrial market, as it is automatically updated with new products and thus shared with factory customers or consumers.

The manual’s release comes in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to assist and promote UAE businesses, according to Mr. Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Sinaha”.

It also corresponds with the platform’s strategic relationship with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), which was allied last June during the “Make it in the Emirates” forum in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Al Ameri highlighted the importance of the Catalog in supporting sustainability initiatives. In the first phase, 20 million catalogs for national products would be created annually, and sustainable products would be marketed, raising awareness of the necessity of environmentally friendly items in connection with the States hosting the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

The factories in the Sinaha platform can share the catalog on social media platforms or via email, with the option to customize and design the catalog according to the factory’s brand and requirements, which helps manufacturers to track the performance of their products and develop appropriate marketing and sales plans.

