Sohar International titled as Best Wealth Management Services in Oman 2023

Sohar International has been recognized as ‘Best Wealth Management Services in Oman 2023’ by Global Business Magazine.

The bank received this prestigious award following a rigorous evaluation process encompassing various aspects, including the bank’s prominent position in wealth management, its ability to provide highly customized financial products and services.

Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi

Chief Retail Banking Officer

Sohar International “We are honored to receive this award, as it reflects our dedication to providing personalized financial services that cater to our customers’ evolving needs. At Sohar International, we take great pride in our wealth management services, led by an exceptionally capable team. Our customers have placed their trust in us, knowing that we are committed to empowering individuals to achieve success in their unique journeys. Our paramount objective revolves around offering guidance and unwavering support, ensuring the financial well-being of our customers, and guiding them towards a prosperous and secure future. This recognition serves as an inspiration to continue pushing boundaries and establishing new benchmarks.”

According to the statement, “Sohar International’s Wealth Management goes beyond traditional financial advisory services by offering highly customized financial products and services, covering customer savings, borrowing, insurance, investing, and day-to-day banking needs.”

The bank’s comprehensive ecosystem provides a range of services and benefits, delivered with dedicated commitment and personalized attention. With a team of certified wealth management advisors who possess profound industry insights on international market trends, the bank grants its clients access to investment in global markets through strategic partnerships with renowned international entities.

Earlier this year, Sohar International received prestigious accolades including the ‘Best Bank in Growth’ and ‘Industry Leader in Digital Banking’ at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards 2023.

