The ENTERTAINER business enters into partnership with CME

Rep. Image | Courtesy : the ENTERTAINER

The ENTERTAINER business, the leading global loyalty and rewards solutions provider in the GCC, has entered into a strategic partnership with CME, the renowned multinational technology firm, in order to empower INGO, a behavioral change sustainability platform developed by CME.

This ground-breaking collaboration will bring an abundance of lifestyle offers from across the GCC directly to the INGO platform, revolutionizing the way people engage with health and the environment.

Further, the strategic partnership between CME and the ENTERTAINER business is set to transform the sustainability and development landscape in the GCC.

Wissam Youssef

CEO – CME “Our partnership with the ENTERTAINER business aligns perfectly with our mission to leverage technology for impactful solutions. Combining the sustainability-focused benefits of INGO with the money-saving advantages offered by the ENTERTAINER enhances the value proposition for INGO members and extends our impact in the long term. This venture is a game-changer for the sustainability sector in the GCC, as it empowers individuals to prioritize their own well-being and the environment while enjoying exclusive benefits and incentives.”

Under this alliance, CME and the ENTERTAINER business aim to achieve a tangible impact, making healthy and eco-friendly living more accessible and enjoyable for individuals across the GCC region.

Furthermore, this partnership will enable INGO to provide its users with direct access to a wide array of enticing offers on its platform, all designed to promote and encourage better daily choices.

Mr. Mahmoud Taymour, General Manager – KSA & Egypt at the ENTERTAINER business, stated that, “Through this strategic partnership, our goal is to promote sustainability, support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and provide innovative, tailored solutions that benefit our society and the environment. We are fully committed to uncovering more opportunities for a greener and more sustainable future.”

Related: India’s BIT forays to Middle East with Aba’ad Alkhayal partnership



