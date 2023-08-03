UAE Industry leaders launch corporate network for women, NOORA

Aurora50, the UAE-based training and development company dedicated to creating thriving, inclusive workplaces, in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Accenture, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Emirates Group, and Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC), have launched a new membership community, NOORA to support ambitious corporate women, from first-time managers, through to leaders of leaders.

The new network is dedicated to women in the country and provides members with unlimited access to a real-world community of similar and ambitious women from diverse professional backgrounds, industries, and nationalities, promoting the UAE’s ongoing efforts to achieve 30 percent women’s representation in leadership roles.

NOORA has two chapters: a lobby for first-time managers and a mezzanine for established leaders. Members of Noora will have the opportunity to participate in face-to-face workshops addressing industry challenges and will also have regular opportunities to network in person. Additionally, they can connect via the online membership platform at any time.

Diana Wilde

Co-founder

Aurora50 “We are delighted to launch NOORA with such influential and committed founding partners. Together we are forming a real-world community for like-minded and ambitious women. Research shows women climb the career ladder faster when they have a strong network. But no networks have existed in the UAE for the ambitious corporate career woman until now. Members will also be given opportunities to lead collaborations and solve industry challenges. Women will lead with impact.”

Mr. Nabil Almessabi, Chief Human Resources Officer at TAQA, commented that “TAQA is pleased to be a founding partner with Aurora50 on the launch of the NOORA program which will act as an important platform for networking as well as provide a community for professional women across several sectors. At TAQA, we are committed to identifying opportunities that will empower and enhance the experience of our female employees and create an ecosystem where they thrive professionally and have fulfilling careers at TAQA.”

Ms. TJ Lightwala, Accenture’s Marketing Senior Practice Lead & Inclusion and Diversity lead in the Middle East, said that “Being part of the Noora initiative reflects our commitment to building a workplace culture that celebrates diversity and equality, fueled by visionary leadership. Through tangible actions and unwavering support, we strive to create an inclusive organization where women thrive and break through barriers, ensuring they reach their full potential.”

Ms. Katherine Hahm, General Counsel and Head of Ethics & Business Integrity at EGA, stated that “EGA is proud to be a founding partner of NOORA, a dedicated community designed to support ambitious women at all levels of leadership. At EGA, we’ve always championed the advancement of women in our industry, understanding that their unique perspectives and skills are integral to our success.”

Mr. Oliver Grohmann, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at the Emirates Group, stressed that “We’re pleased to partner with Aurora50 and be a launch partner of the NOORA initiative. This dovetails with our continued efforts to empower all women at the Emirates Group, and we hope to inspire other businesses to follow suit. We believe that by combining resources, expertise and networks, we can accelerate the creation of a pipeline of women leaders who can make long-lasting impact on our industries and community.”

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, quoted that “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Aurora50 to launch the “NOORA” initiative. This partnership represents a strategic step for ENOC Group towards empowering our female employees and fostering an environment that champions their success. The UAE is one of the leading nations in the MENA at achieving and promoting gender equality, with women playing a vital role in building the community, economy and future of our country.”

