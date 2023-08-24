UAE MoHRE signs MoU with Bayt.com to support labor market

Officials during the signing ceremony.

UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayt.com in order to support the labor market.

Bayt.com is one of the leading job search and recruitment platforms in the region. The MoU aims to enhance the retention of competent global talent working in the UAE labor market. The deal was signed by Mr. Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoHRE for Human Resources Affairs, and Mr. Rabea Ataya, CEO of Bayt.com.

According to the Ministry, the MoU is part of a shared vision of consolidating public-private partnerships, benefiting from joint resources and expertise, and enhancing contribution to economic development through creating new and innovative solutions for the labor market.

Mr. Al Khoori, said that, “The MoU reflects the Ministry’s focus on collaborating with the private sector, to improve the effectiveness of its services provided to employers in the local market, enabling them to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in managing their businesses and projects.”

The Bayt.com’s CEO emphasized the significance of collaboration and partnership in enhancing the UAE’s economic leadership position in all areas of development, which in turn, “will lead to the best growth rates for different industries and sectors.”

As one of the most reliable platforms for recruitment and professional networking, Bayt.com will share its knowledge and experience in the job market to assist both companies well as employees,” Mr. Ataya further added.

