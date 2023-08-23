Rep. Image | Courtesy: DIFC

White & Case has opened its new premises in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial center in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The new premises of White & Case help fulfill its goal of streamlining workflows and enhancing performance to deliver high-quality legal solutions tailored to clients’ needs. The firm’s new 34,000 sq. ft. office at DIFC is closely aligned with employee as well as client needs and further supports White & Case’s vision of creating a more sustainable and healthier workplace.

The new workplace has incorporated advanced smart solutions that bring competitive advantages to connected technologies. Sustainable management practices implemented at the new premises are also central to the firm’s strategy to reduce environmental footprint across its operations.

Salmaan Jaffery

Chief Business Development Officer

DIFC Authority “We congratulate White & Case on its move into new DIFC premises. Dubai International Financial Centre has long been a catalyst for leading international professional services providers seeking to access talent and growth markets, and it is encouraging to see global law firms like White & Case continue to contribute to Dubai’s economy by unlocking new opportunities in the region and beyond.”

Mr. Abdulwahid Alulama, Head of the Middle East and Partner in the Corporate and M&A team at White & Case, said that, “For decades now, White & Case has worked alongside leading government-owned enterprises and international clients in key industry sectors across MEASA to help them achieve their strategic objectives.”

“Today, we are delighted to unlock new opportunities in DIFC’s thriving financial ecosystem and continue to deliver greater value to our partners and clients. As an organization committed to doing business responsibly, our move to ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre aligns with our vision of being a ‘greener’ law firm and adheres to the Environmental Management System Framework implemented across our offices worldwide,” Mr. Alulama added.

