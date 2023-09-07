Xpence & neoleap unite to support SMEs in Saudi Arabia

Officials during the signing ceremony.

Xpence, the leading financial management platform, has entered into a new strategic partnership with the Global Financial Digital Solutions Company, neoleap, to bring Xpence’s innovative solutions and services to Saudi Arabia.

Under this partnership, Xpence will extend its services in the Saudi market, enabling SMEs and corporate customers with its spend management platform that integrates with Visa cards.

Moreover, this mutual partnership will empower neoleap with other technologies to widen their offerings and services to more clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also allow Xpence to be active in other key GCC markets, including Kuwait and Qatar.

Mr. Zain Ansari, Xpence Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, commented that, “Our groundbreaking partnership with neoleap marks a pivotal moment for Xpence. This collaboration is not merely about expanding our footprint in Saudi Arabia; it signifies a shared vision, a fusion of cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to revolutionize the SMEs landscape across the region, including in Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.”

For his part, neoleap’s CEO, Mr. Ziyad Aleisa said that, “As we take part in realizing Saudi 2030 vision, we are excited to partner with Xpence to bring our innovative products and services to a wider audience, to meet their needs more efficiently and conveniently. We strongly believe that by working together, we can transform the financial technology sector with great force.”

Xpence is a part of the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program, equipping its partners with a wide range of tools and expertise for real-time, cutting-edge e-payment solutions and services.

Through its integration with Visa payment cards, Xpence offers a broad spectrum of services, including physical and virtual employee expense cards, seamless digital invoicing, multi-currency wallets, and the automation of payment processing.

Xpence is set to expand its services to the Saudi market, marking its third strategic expansion. The platform is already operational in Bahrain and the UAE, as per the statement.

