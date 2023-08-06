YJOZ App unveiled in UAE to promote sustainable lifestyle

Mr. Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of YJOZ

YJOZ App, an innovative digital platform for the sustainable rental of everyday items to luxury collections, has launched in UAE in order to encourage the adoption of sustainable lifestyles through renting.

The new App aims to redefine the way products are consumed and the perception of renting by providing a simple and eco-friendly platform for renting and sharing goods.

Furthermore, YJOZ intends to enable better use of natural resources, help reduce waste, and reshape the entire value chain by extending the life of products by resending used products to the market.

Mr. Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of YJOZ, said that, “We are living in an era that requires us to confront numerous environmental challenges, such as protecting the environment and reducing carbon emissions. We are also concerned about the excessive exploitation of natural resources and the unsustainable production of consumer goods. This is where ‘YJOZ’ emerges as an innovative solution contributing to environmental protection and sustainable development.”

The CEO further noted that the launch of ‘YJOZ’ at this pivotal time is in line with UAE’s efforts in sustainability and demonstrates to the world that UAE is taking the necessary measures and making efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The digital solution presents users an opportunity to earn money by renting out their products while giving like-minded, environmentally conscious people affordable access to products without buying them.

Currently, the App offers a growing list of items spanning various categories, from tools and equipment to home appliances, fashion, jewelry, sports, and leisure items.

According to the company, “YJOZ leverages an easy-to-use interface to find the perfect items for user needs and offers a unique sustainability rating system that enables environmentally conscious, value-based decisions. At the outset, renting and reusing reduce the exploitation and extraction of raw materials to produce new products, thereby reducing energy-intensive manufacturing processes and transportation emissions.”

