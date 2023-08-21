Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange partners with Tawasal SuperApp

Rep. Image

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has partnered with Tawasal SuperApp, a secure multi-purpose messenger and super app, to enable investors to access real-time ADX updates directly within the super app.

Under the partnership, Tawasal users will gain access to a comprehensive range of real-time stock market data provided by ADX. Investors and traders will be provided with the latest market statistics, including stock prices, trading volumes, indices, and more, all conveniently accessible within the Tawasal SuperApp.

The tie-up between the two parties reflects both ADX and Tawasal’s commitment to enhancing financial literacy and facilitating sound financial decision-making.

According to the statement, “Millions of Tawasal’s users will no longer need to navigate between multiple platforms or rely on delayed information sources, as this partnership provides users with a seamless, free of cost and efficient way to monitor their investments, react swiftly to market changes and optimize their investment strategies.”

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi

CEO – ADX “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tawasal SuperApp, a multi-purpose application, to provide investors with rapid and seamless access to real-time data on ADX. This collaboration demonstrates our continuous efforts to amplify ADX’s digital footprint, working alongside pioneering partners like the Tawasal SuperApp. Our mutual engagement underlines our steadfast dedication to increasing awareness of the different mechanisms of investment and the underlying products. ADX will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our investors and support the acceleration of the development of Abu Dhabi’s vibrant capital markets.”

Mr. Khamis AlShamsi, Chairman of Tawasal SuperApp, said that, “We are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, a recognized leader in the financial industry, to bring real-time stock market updates to all our users. Our aim has always been to provide our users with an all-in-one platform that caters to their various needs.”

“This collaboration exemplifies Tawasal’s commitment to continuously expand its services and provide its users with unparalleled convenience and accessibility. By providing timely and accurate market data, we aspire to equip our users with the knowledge needed to make well-informed financial decisions and strengthen their understanding of the stock market,” Mr. AlShamsi.

Top Picks | ADGM’s FSRA grants financial services permission to crypto exchange Rain



