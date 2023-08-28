BHM Capital enters into partnership with Tawasal SuperApp

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Firmbee @ Pixabay

BHM Capital Financial Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Tawasal SuperApp, a premier communication and lifestyle application, to grant users access to local and international financial markets.

The company said that this association will provide Tawasal SuperApp users with unparalleled access to both local and international financial markets via the BHM Capital Financial Services platform.

Under this strategic alliance, Tawasal SuperApp users can now not only receive real-time stock market updates but will also be able to execute trades through BHM Capital’s trading platform.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di

CEO – BHM Capital “We believe that this strategic partnership with Tawasal SuperApp will reinforce the company’s vision and position as a leading provider of cutting-edge financial services and a powerful testament to our commitment to growth, we will continue to develop BHM’s services to keep providing its clients with fundamental advantages while making a change in the competitive environment between the companies, and paving a new path to all other financial service providers in the region.”

With this newly introduced groundbreaking service, users can always stay up to date with instant and reliable information on stock market trends, engaging them to make informed investments and educated trading decisions.

Mr. Louis Couriol, Chief Financial Officer of Tawasal Information Technology, said that, “At Tawasal, we believe in empowering our users with the tools to take the lead in their financial journey. Our collaboration with BHM Capital is elevating this commitment by providing the door to ultimate brokerage services.”

“In this partnership, we are crafting a financial tapestry where timely information and efficient management converge. Together with BHM, Tawasal aims to position its users as frontrunners in effortless experiences and financial innovation,” Mr. Couriol added.

According to the company statement, Tawasal’s user-friendly interface will seamlessly redirect users to BHM’s trading platform, where they can create an account and carry out all trading transactions. This exclusive service offered to Tawasal users will contribute to enhancing their overall experience within the app.

