AD Gaming & Razer collaborate to create Abu Dhabi as global gaming hub

Razer, the US-based leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has entered into a strategic partnership with AD Gaming, a government-led initiative aimed at fostering the game development industry in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration aims to create a thriving gaming ecosystem by providing a cutting-edge Razer-branded Gaming Zone and subsidized gear for local and global game developers.

AD Gaming is actively building a comprehensive ecosystem for game development in Abu Dhabi. It offers discounted space for game development companies, allowing global enterprises to set up regional hubs and local developers to operate at low costs. Other leading tech firms like Unity and Nvidia have teamed with AD Gaming to further promote these businesses by giving developers access to teams and infrastructure.

As part of the collaboration, Razer has built a state-of-the-art 16-seater Gaming Zone on the AD Gaming premises. For an immersive gaming experience, this unique gaming space features Razer-branded chairs, DT cases, and top-notch Razer peripherals. The zone is available for startups to test builds, run simulations, and host demo events while also getting assistance from the AD gaming community team. Razer will routinely host gaming events and give away exciting prizes to community members.

AD Gaming "AD Gaming's ethos is about providing an environment where any kind of gaming business can thrive. In bringing another one of the industry's most recognized brands to our community, we are providing a truly unique service to our members whilst simultaneously demonstrating the gravitational pull that Abu Dhabi has for global gaming giants."

Mr. Ignacio Sune, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Razer said that “This strategic partnership with AD Gaming Hub marks a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to supporting the growth of the game development industry in Abu Dhabi and the broader Middle East region. By providing a Gaming Zone equipped with Razer’s cutting-edge gear and offering discounted high-end equipment to game development businesses, we aim to empower and inspire the local gaming community to create innovative and immersive gaming experiences.”

In addition to the Gaming Zone, Razer is offering a unique opportunity to game development businesses within the AD Gaming community. These businesses can acquire Razer’s award-winning hardware at discounted prices, giving them access to cutting-edge tools for testing and development. Razer will provide a 10–30 percent discount on the equipment, and the product list will be updated continuously to reflect new releases.

