AD Ports Group bags 12 Stevie International Business Awards

Rep. Image

AD Ports Group has received 12 Stevie Awards across various categories in The International Business Awards 2023.

Recognized as the world’s premier business awards, The International Business Awards honor organizations and individuals for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to the global economy.

According to the statement, “In a resounding display of excellence and achievement, AD Ports Group was honored with the Gold Stevie Award for ‘Fastest-Growing Company of the Year’ in the Middle East and Africa, further highlighting the Group’s remarkable growth trajectory.”

Among the notable recognitions, AD Ports Group’s dedication to sustainability earned them the esteemed Gold Stevie Award for the ‘Sustainability Leadership Award’ in the Middle East and Africa. Recognizing the Group’s commitment to making a lasting positive impact on the environment, while driving sustainable practices.

AD Ports Group’s dedication to sporting excellence shined with the Gold Stevie Award for Abu Dhabi’s Wingfoil World Cup, under the Art, Entertainment, and Public – Sporting Event category. The Gold Stevie Award in the Video Category was awarded to the Emirati Women’s Day 2022 video for exceptional storytelling and visual narrative that resonates with audiences globally.

Distinguished leadership of Capt. Saif Al Mehairi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime was celebrated with the Gold Stevie Award for ‘Executive of the Year – Diversified Services’.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, of AD Ports Group, said that, “I am delighted with our remarkable wins, which underscore AD Ports Group’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact across various sectors. The Stevie International Business Awards recognition serves as a testament to our vital role in driving the wise leadership’s vision of shaping our nation’s business landscape for further economic growth and diversification.”

In addition, AD Ports Group’s PIE Program received the Silver Stevie Award for ‘Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year’ in the Business Services category. The Silver Stevie Award for ‘Marketing Team of the Year’ reaffirmed the Group’s excellence in crafting compelling marketing strategies and campaigns.

As per the statement, “The Silver Stevie Award was presented for ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ in the Government/Institutional/Recruitment category for the Group’s ‘Leading Trade’ campaign and AD Ports Group’s commitment to environmental conservation was once again rewarded with the Silver Stevie Award for ‘Communications or PR Campaign of the Year’ in the Content Marketing category for the Khalifa Port Coral Reef Relocation campaign.”

AD Ports Group’s Ports Cluster Management Team secured the Silver Stevie Award for ‘Management Team of the Year’, showcasing their collective efforts in driving operational excellence and innovation. Bronze awards were received for ‘Achievement in Finance’ and ‘Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility’.

Top Picks | DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Turkey’s Evyap Port



