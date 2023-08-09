ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn contract to expand its operations in UAE

ADNOC Gas, the world-class integrated gas processing company, has awarded a $3.6 billion contract to the joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and Tecnicas Reunidas S.A., to expand its gas processing infrastructure in the UAE.

The scope of the contract includes the commissioning of new gas processing facilities which will enable an optimized supply to the Ruwais Industrial Complex.

The strategic Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization (MERAM) project aims to achieve dual objectives, firstly, to increase ethane extraction, by a range of 35 – 40 percent, from ADNOC Gas’s existing onshore facilities in the Habshan complex through the construction of new gas processing facilities, and secondly, to unlock further value from existing feedstock and deliver it to Ruwais via a dedicated 120 kilometer natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline.

Over 70 percent of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s successful In-Country Value (ICV) program, supporting local economic growth and diversification.

Ahmed Alebri

CEO – ADNOC Gas “This capital project represents ADNOC Gas’ latest investment in its gas processing infrastructure and underscores our commitment to responsibly meeting our customers’ current and future energy demand for natural gas and its feedstock. The expansion of our gas processing infrastructure will also provide additional energy to the country’s growing industrial section, while stimulating economic growth and diversification through the significant ICV generated by the contract.”

ADNOC Gas continues to leverage opportunities arising from ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan which links every part of the gas value chain in the UAE, ensuring a sustainable and economic supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand. The plan includes new approaches and technologies to enable increased gas recovery from existing fields and develop untapped resources.

