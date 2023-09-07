Rep. Image

ADNOC Gas has entered into an agreement to supply Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to PetroChina International Company Limited (PCI), a subsidiary of PetroChina Company Limited, one of the leading oil and gas producers and distributors in China.

This agreement, valued between $450 million (AED1.65 billion) and $550 million (AED2 billion), underscores ADNOC Gas’ growing global presence, particularly in the East and South Asian markets.

Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said that, “We are pleased to sign this LNG supply agreement with PCI, further strengthening our presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing gas markets. China continues to be a key market for ADNOC Gas, and this agreement further reinforces our role as a major LNG supplier across East and South Asia and beyond.”

This agreement follows several significant international LNG sales agreements, including those with Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX), TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and India Oil Corporation (IOCL), underscoring ADNOC Gas’ position as a global export partner of choice.

ADNOC Gas continues to leverage opportunities arising from ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan, which links every part of the gas value chain in the UAE, ensuring a sustainable and economical supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Wu Junli, Chairman of PCI, stated that, “Energy is an important area of collaboration between China and the UAE. We are delighted to partner with ADNOC Gas, a company committed to providing a stable and reliable energy supply with low-carbon emissions. This agreement signifies an extension of the cooperation between our two companies and reaffirms PCI’s commitment to ADNOC Gas as our global partner.”

