Rep. Image | Courtesy: City University Ajman

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City University Ajman in order to enhance cooperation, knowledge, and expertise exchange in community services and institutional experiences.

As per the agreement, City University Ajman will provide partial scholarships for the employees of the ADTD and their families who will be nominated according to the agreed criteria. In return, Ajman Tourism will facilitate volunteer work for the university students and allow them to participate in joint events and programs. It also includes strengthening partnerships with strategic partners of both parties and mutual promotion of activities and events.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the ADTD stated that, “Signing this agreement with City University Ajman comes as part of the department’s endeavor to enhance cooperation and establish partnerships with prominent entities in the emirate such as City University Ajman which is a renowned higher education provider offering outstanding academic programs for students.”

As part of the agreement, regular meetings will be held to review the best practices of both parties in all work fields, experience, and knowledge exchange through field and academic training related to skills development, and specialized training programs.

The collaboration also includes cooperation in innovation activities and entrepreneurship to achieve common goals at the local and global levels in various areas including participation and exchange of experiences related to creativity and innovation.

Mr. Imran Khan, President of City University Ajman said that, “We are thrilled to join efforts with Ajman Tourism to reinforce the position of the emirate and highlight its excellent academic programs that meet market needs and contribute to the advancement of the society. We look forward to establishing a fruitful partnership with Ajman Tourism, strengthening joint efforts and experience exchange at all levels.”

