ADU strikes MoU with Dakila Research Social Sciences UAE

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dakila Research Social Sciences UAE (DRSS) in order to further advance students’ knowledge in research and technology.

The MoU is in line with Abu Dhabi University’s commitment to invest in scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking among faculty and students. DRSS is a conglomerate of 19 Brazilian companies from different sectors to promote economic and social development.

Through this MoU, ADU’s College of Engineering and DRSS seek to establish an advanced superconductivity research laboratory to allow college students and faculty to work on experimental tasks that aim to advance and discover new developments in science. Further, they will work on the development of quantum devices that will benefit the broader community in the field of advanced and deep technologies.

Professor Ghassan Aouad

Chancellor – ADU “We are delighted to work with a prestigious partner such as Dakila Research Social Sciences. We continue to work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to provide our students with a unique cross-learning experience to prepare them for the future career market. Through this collaboration, we aim to promote the academic and professional engagement of our faculty, staff, and students with the professionals at DRSS in the field of research social sciences.”

The laboratory that both parties are planning to establish will be equipped with high-quality tools that will be led by Professor Montasir Qasymeh of Electrical Engineering at ADU and experts from Brazil. The conducted research projects will include cutting-edge technologies such as room-temperature superconducting materials and their industrial applications.

Mr. Alan Fernandes, CEO of Dakila Emirates, said that, “We at Dakila Company are confident that our collaboration with Abu Dhabi University will pave the way for many advances and findings that will elevate humankind and benefit our communities. For instance, we envisage launching research projects and utilizing state-of-the-art equipment to work towards realizing quantum technologies to achieve unprecedented benefits for humanity. We plan to intensify our efforts to brand a success story out of collaboration with Abu Dhabi University.”

“This partnership means finding many solutions and development for all humanity, having the opportunity to offer the technology as comfort and well-being for each one of us, and always bringing with us the principles and commitment to raising human consciousness. Magic is built with a lot of work, planning, creativity, and of course with good partners,” commented Ms. Gabriela Pache, CSO of Dakila Emirates.

