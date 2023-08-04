MoIAT integrates UAE Pass in all of its digital services

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced that customers and companies must now use UAE Pass to access the ministry’s digital services online and on smartphones.

The move supports the government’s digital transformation drive and is in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

From 15th August 2023, MoIAT’s customers will need to have registered for UAE Pass to access the ministry’s services, including specification, conformity, and accreditation services. The move aligns with the ministry’s strategic objectives to provide administrative services that are in line with global best practices, as well as the Principles of the 50 and UAE Centennial 2071 targets.

Mr. Hamid Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at MoIAT, noted that the ministry has had a positive response from users using UAE Pass. During the trial period, there were 3,795 users. The total number of registered users accessing the ministry’s services reached 12,756 users.

“Integrating the digital identity solution with the ministry’s services online reflects MoIAT’s commitment to providing a seamless experience for customers. It also aligns with the ministry’s efforts to help achieve the UAE government’s vision for digital transformation and enhancing customer experience through integration. A two-week trial phase was launched as part of ongoing efforts to involve customers in improving the ministry’s services. The ministry is committed to aligning with government directives. Adopting the UAE Pass will enable documents to be signed and verified digitally, without the need to visit service centers. Since the beginning of July, the ministry has issued circulars, information, and guidelines in both Arabic and English to companies and customers, detailing the registration process.”

Mr. Al Shamsi also added that the UAE Pass reduces the number of required fields to be filled on the ministry’s portal. Through digital identity solutions, customers can autocomplete forms and easily upload documents. We have provided MoIAT customers with a comprehensive guide on linking their accounts using the application to help them easily register and navigate procedures.

MoIAT customers can register for UAE Pass by downloading the app for smartphones on iTunes and Google Play. The registration process requires a valid Emirates ID, verifying mobile phone number and email address information, and creating a password to gain access to all government services.

