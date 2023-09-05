Officials during the signing ceremony.

UAE-based Al-Futtaim Technologies has entered into a strategic collaboration with SecurityHQ, a global leader as a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), in order to enhance cybersecurity resilience across the Emirates.

The partnership will enable Al-Futtaim Technologies and SecurityHQ to offer more efficient, cost-effective, and competitive cybersecurity solutions to Gulf customers. Al-Futtaim Technologies provides superior reliable products and services, including Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure.

According to the statement, “The new partner, SecurityHQ will now be giving cybersecurity services to Al-Futtaim’s Technology customers. SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centers are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response.”

Mr. Razi Hamada, General Manager of Digital Transformation at Al-Futtaim Technologies, stated that this strengthened partnership with SecurityHQ reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier, dependable cybersecurity solutions that protect our clients and business partners’ digital assets and reputation.

Mr. Aaron Hambleton, Director for Middle East and Africa, SecurityHQ, noted that, “SecurityHQ are very excited to strengthen our partnership with an extremely respected brand like Al-Futtaim Technologies. We are very well aligned in terms of providing continued excellence. SecurityHQ already has multiple customers in the UAE and expanding our offerings to Al-Futtaim Technologies, and enhancing the security of their customers, is a very natural progression for us.”

“With the continued growth of Al-Futtaim Technologies, and the demand of UAE-based customers in a variety of sectors, including telecommunications, hospitality, and financial services, partnering with SecurityHQ to provide their cyber security capabilities boosts Al-Futtaim Technologies’ cybersecurity offerings to customers across the UAE,” as per the company.

