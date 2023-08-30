Alantra launches investment banking services in DIFC

Rep. Image | Courtesy: DIFC

Alantra, the independent global mid-market financial services firm, has opened a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, to provide investment banking services to its clients in the region.

This move further strengthens the Spain-based company’s global reach coupled with deep local market penetration. The global firm, which has received authorization from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to conduct financial services within and from DIFC, comprises over 650 professionals across 25 offices in 22 countries.

According to the statement, “Alantra’s move to the region is strategic, and DIFC will provide the firm with direct access to diverse trade and investment opportunities within emerging markets, as well as access to top talent from across the world. This will broaden the firm’s regional offering with a robust team of sector-specific experts.”

Mr. Saad Ashraf, SEO & Managing Partner of Alantra DIFC, said that, “DIFC was a natural choice for Alantra when we decided to set up our investment banking activities in the Middle East, given Dubai’s strategic location, top-notch infrastructure, and availability of specialized talent.”

“We have also domiciled and relocated a significant part of our global Marine and shipping Investment banking sector team to DIFC in light of the region’s strong relevance for this growing sector. We believe that our specialization in key sectors such as FIG, Consumer, Real Estate, Healthcare, and technology will add meaningful value to our clients’ strategic objectives,” Mr. Ashraf added.

Alantra’s investment banking division provides independent advice on M&A, debt advisory, financial restructuring, and capital markets transactions, having advised on more than 650 deals for a total value of around €88.5bn over the past four years. Its expansion into DIFC marks another step forward in its journey as a global financial services leader, demonstrating its commitment to delivering specialized, sector-focused advice to its clients worldwide.

Mr. Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, noted that, “We welcome Alantra to Dubai and the region. Their decision to establish here underlines DIFC’s position as an attractive hub for international investment banks. Capitalizing on our time zone advantage, supportive regulatory environment, and unparalleled access to top-tier talent, financial institutions like Alantra gain a significant competitive advantage in serving their clients and tapping into growth opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.”

