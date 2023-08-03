Arada awards $108mn contract to build its Nasaq District at Aljada

Arada, the Sharjah-based master developer, has awarded a major contract to build Nasaq District, a cluster of six upscale apartment buildings located within the master plan of Sharjah’s largest mixed-use community, Aljada.

Valued at $108 million, the contract to build Nasaq District was awarded to Gulf Asia Contracting Company (GAC), a renowned General Contractor in the GCC with extensive industry experience. Construction work in Nasaq District will begin immediately and is scheduled to take 24 months.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi

CEO – Arada “We’re determined to keep up the pace of work at Aljada, where 3,200 homes are now under construction, and look forward to working with our partner GAC to bring this vibrant new district to life. Elsewhere on the Aljada job site, our teams are now closing in on the completion of the second phase of Madar, the popular family entertainment district, and we look forward to opening new and exciting attractions to the public within the coming months.”

Nasaq District accommodates 649 homes ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, characterized by stylish and contemporary architecture.

Each home in Nasaq benefits from modern and spacious interiors, and comes with smart home features and white goods added as standard. Other facilities at Nasaq include an exclusive, residents-only gym and swimming pool.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest-ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, and healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.

With over 25,000 homes planned for Aljada in total, Arada has so far sold 9,000 units, with 6,300 of those now completed.

