Azizi & Hydro Way unite for supply of Italian DAB Pumps

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Azizi Developments

UAE-based Azizi Developments has partnered with Hydro Way for the supply of Italian DAB pumps for Azizi’s Amber and Beach Oasis projects in Al Furjan and Dubai Studio City.

Hydro Way is a globally recognized leader in the water technology sector. The Italian-based DAB Pumps has been pioneering in the water pump industry for over forty years.

According to the statement, fueled by their steadfast dedication to maintaining superior standards and unwavering reliability, DAB Pumps has ascended to a position of international prominence, emerging as a distinguished leader in water technology.

Farhad Azizi

CEO – Azizi Developments “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Hydro Way, a leading pioneer in water solutions. This collaboration brings a new era for our iconic projects, Amber and Beach Oasis. By integrating premium water supplies sourced from the renowned DAB SPA, we are upholding the Azizi standard of excellence and enriching functionality, durability, and sustainability. This alliance underlines our unwavering commitment to providing our valued investors and end-users with nothing short of the best as we redefine luxurious living experiences.”

Beach Oasis

“A modern low-rise residential community, Beach Oasis features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents,” as per the company statement.

Azizi Amber

Amber is situated in one of Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate.

Related | Azizi Developments launches luxurious residential complex within Riviera



