Azizi Developments launches luxurious residential complex within Riviera

Rep.Image (Courtesy: Azizi Developments)

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has launched Riviera 65, part of Riviera’s fourth phase, on the lively main boulevard, next to a sizable park, and with astonishing views of the swimmable crystal lagoon.

Riviera is Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community strategically located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amidst Dubai’s business, leisure, and retail hubs.

The building comprises exquisitely designed studios, one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom residences, and is already 26 percent complete, with an expected completion date toward the end of 2023. Riviera 65 is a luxurious residential complex with its very own private road access.

It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also a certain ‘joie de vivre’, a celebration of life, a triumph of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

Farhad Azizi

CEO

Azizi Developments “We celebrate this latest launch of yet another high-end building in the luxurious fourth phase of Riviera, which follows the overwhelming investor response to the community as a whole, with immense pride. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our vision to enrich lives through unparalleled residential offerings.”

Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins, a vast, lush-green social space. With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse, home of the Dubai World Cup, and Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

The community is situated only 1 minute from Al Khail Road, 7 minutes from Downtown Dubai, 10 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai International Airport, and Festival City, and 20 minutes from Palm Jumeirah. Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road.

