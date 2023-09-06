Bahrain Bourse titled as Most Sustainable Stock Exchange in GCC region 2023

Rep. Image

Bahrain Bourse, a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has received the prestigious title of “Most Sustainable Stock Exchange in the GCC region – 2023” by World Finance Magazine.

This award reinforces its commitment in driving the ESG agenda within Bahrain’s capital markets and it demonstrates Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to fostering ESG-related disclosures and transparency across listed companies in line with international investors’ demands and best practices.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

CEO – Bahrain Bourse “The accolade of ‘Most Sustainable Stock Exchange in the GCC Region – 2023’ is a phenomenal achievement for Bahrain Bourse. It underlines our unwavering dedication to sustainability and sound business practices across the capital markets. We recognize the importance of sustainability, and we believe that ESG is a strategic opportunity that will enhance credibility in the marketplace.”

Ms. Marwa Al Maskati, Director of Marketing and Communications at Bahrain Bourse said that, “At Bahrain Bourse, we believe that long-term success demands sustainable standards and transparency. Our goal is to keep setting the standard, by promoting ESG principles and collaborating with our stakeholders to build a more sustainable marketplace.”

Since January 2020, Bahrain Bourse has taken the responsibility of driving the ESG agenda by rolling out the ESG Voluntary Reporting Guideline for listed companies and by actively engaging in efforts aimed at encouraging ESG Disclosure across listed companies. Bahrain Bourse is a voluntary signatory to the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (‘UNSSE’) initiative and the UN Women Empowerment Principles (WEP).

According to the statement, Bahrain Bourse released its first Sustainability Report in May 2020, providing a comprehensive summary of the exchange’s sustainability strategy. The report is aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (‘GRI’) principles and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

