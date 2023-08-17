Rep. Image | Courtesy: Bahrain Steel

Bahrain Steel has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with multinational conglomerate Essar Group to supply iron ore pellets to the Green Steel Arabia (GSA) project.

Through this partnership, Bahrain Steel will deliver 4 million tons of DR-grade pellets per annum (mtpa) to Essar Group. Bahrain Steel is the only GCC-owned pellet producer and a leading supplier of high-quality DR-grade pellets to all integrated steel producers in the region.

The Essar project is set to be the region’s first Green Steel project aiming to set the global benchmark in the reduction of CO2. The company said that “the project will have a direct reduced iron (DRI) capacity of 5.0 mtpa, comprising of two modules of 2.50 mtpa each, and 4.0 mtpa hot strip capacity, as well as 1.0 million tons of cold rolling capacity along with galvanizing and tin plate lines.”

In line with the Kingdom’s ongoing demand for steel products and the targets set by Vision 2030, the facility will cater to all major steel-consuming industries including Construction, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Packaging, and General Engineering.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath Holding, stated that, “Bahrain Steel’s LoI with Essar for the supply of 4 million tons of DR grade pellets annually is a testament to our commitment to meet the growing demand for DR pellets by the steel industry in the GCC. We are proud to collaborate with Essar Group to support their pioneering project for setting up the first green steel project in Saudi Arabia, where there is a growing focus on sustainable development.”

“Essar is looking at investing about $4.5 billion in setting up an integrated steel plant in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. This LOI, post final contracts being agreed and signed, will secure a 50 percent raw material supply of iron ore pellets for the Saudi Steel Plant. If all goes as planned, we expect commercial production to begin from the year 2027,” commented Mr. Naushad Ansari, Country Head for Essar Group in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Article | DUBAL Holding & Oriental Copper to manufacture high-quality copper products in UAE



