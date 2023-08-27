BCFC receives Mastercard Digital First Program certificate

Rep. Image

Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) has achieved a key milestone by securing the Mastercard Digital First Program certificate.

The company said that this recognition serves as a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to spearheading innovation and offering unparalleled convenience through pioneering solutions. The Mastercard Digital First Program is designed to help financial institutions deliver a seamless and secure digital experience to their customers and increase their ability to meet the highest standards of digital lending solutions.

According to the statement, “Obtaining this certificate is yet another milestone among the leading company’s achievements and will enhance its position as a trusted partner for digital payments and secure payment solutions in Bahrain.”

This certificate will greatly contribute to BCFC’s position as a leading player in the digital payments sector, not only at the local and regional levels but also in the global digital lending landscape.

It solidifies the company’s continuous success and achievements in this field, establishing BCFC as an innovative and trustworthy provider of digital payment and lending solutions, as per the statement.

Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company CEO Mr. Abdulla Bukhowa said that, “We are thrilled to receive this world-class recognition from Mastercard to enhance the client experience. This reflects our commitment to providing innovative and secure digital payment solutions to our clients, and our continued efforts to enhance our lending services to best suit our clients demands.”

“At BCFC, we work to create a comprehensive and innovative environment that is interactive and able to meet our clients’ expectations through multiple channels. We will continue to provide innovative and outstanding services in the digital payment space and enhance digital lending products for our individual and corporate clients,” Mr. Bukhowa stated.

