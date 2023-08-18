UAE-based lifestyle loyalty program BOUNZ has partnered with the well-known electronics retailer and distributor Eros Group.

Timed to coincide with the upcoming Back to School and Back to Work period after a long summer break, this move brings on board the BOUNZ family its first all-electronic partner.

Members can earn 1 BOUNZ on every $1.63 spent on Electronics and 2 BOUNZ for every $1.63 spent on Accessories at 9 Eros stores across UAE and online.

Customers can earn and redeem on the app and enjoy instant savings at over 35 partners across groceries, travel, dining, jewelry, electronics and more. They can even pay telephone, utility, and internet bills by redeeming BOUNZ in full or with a combination of cash and BOUNZ, or can redeem BOUNZ to purchase gift cards on the app.

It was also confirmed that the collaboration will be further enhanced in Q2 2024, with digital receipts and in-app purchases, BOUNZ members will be able to buy Eros electronics and accessories on the app itself, added to the app’s portfolio of services.

Sridhar Krishnamurthy

Managing Partner & Co-Founder

BOUNZ “We aim to leverage the Eros Group’s legacy, its customer base and its reputation in the market for excellence. At BOUNZ, we firmly believe that such associations upgrade the suite of exclusive benefits and other personalized offers for our members, and we will continue to add other partners of the highest caliber to our portfolio. A key indicator of our high level of customer engagement is evident from the fact that out of the +600 million BOUNZ points in our members’ wallets, nearly 50 percent have already been redeemed. Such impressive numbers for a young program like ours is a testament to the program’s robustness and bodes well for partners like EROS.”

BOUNZ already counts the likes of Choithrams, Emirates Draw, Al Jaber Optical and Joyalukkas as partners and just recently launched a new state-of-the-art app. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery, or Google Play Store.

Promising smoother navigation, faster loading times, and improved responsiveness, the new app had been lauded for delivering a more intuitive and engaging experience for current and potential customers.

Mr. Mohammed Badri, Managing Director, of Eros Group added that “This collaboration with BOUNZ is a major addition to our endeavor to enhance the Eros experience by engaging with a loyalty partner who shares our customer-centric approach. For us as a leading tech retailer and distributor, BOUNZ’s data-driven insights will go a long way in helping us develop our consumer engagement strategy.”

