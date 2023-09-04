Event: COMEX Bahrain

Dates: 9 – 11 October 2023

Venue: Exhibition World Bahrain

Official Website: COMEX Bahrain

COMEX Bahrain is the region’s most significant tech and startup super-connector event that aims to reveal new prospects and discover the thriving and prosperous investment opportunities for exhibitors in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event is a platform for companies, investors, and industry pioneers to meet, network, and discover different investment opportunities that drive the tech industry in Bahrain. With 32 years of experience in successfully organizing COMEX Oman, we look forward to exploring new investment horizons in the Kingdom.

The three-day event also aims to showcase the government’s innovation in technology geared up to meet the Kingdom’s goals. Through providing a platform for numerous opportunities in investment, the youth in Bahrain can engage in tech-powered human capital development, as well as expand their scalability for ICT SMEs. COMEX Bahrain will be one of the most significant events in facilitating engagement to bridge the gaps and find solutions in several areas of the digital ecosystem.

Features of the event include:

COMEX Bahrain Govt Pavilion will showcase Ministries or Authorities or Government companies.

COMEX Business Pavilion for Telco, Enterprise Level local and international organizations

COMEX Tech Entrepreneurship Talks

COMEX Banking Tech Zone and Fintech Seminars in cooperation with the Central Bank of Bahrain

COMEX ICT Startup Pavilion from Bahrain and GCC

Workshops, Hackathon, and other valuable elements.

COMEX Oman played a great role in transforming Oman’s digital history and continues to support establishments, businesses, and government entities in highlighting their innovative and groundbreaking technology. Likewise, the industry will witness an astounding display of tech solutions from local and international companies at COMEX Bahrain.

Visitors from Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia (Dhahran, Dammam & Al Khobar) will meet and learn from global thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers and explore cutting-edge concepts in different sectors from Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Metaverse, quantum computing, programming, and sustainability to mission-critical cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and cyber tech.

