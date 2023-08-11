Rep. Image | Courtesy: Continent Worldwide Hotels

Continent Worldwide Hotels, the fastest-growing Turkish franchising and Management Services Company, has announced the introduction of two remarkable hotels in Madina and another prestigious property in Al Dammam.

These strategic developments mark a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint in the Gulf and MENA regions. Through this introduction, Continent Worldwide Hotels aims to redefine affordable luxury and redefine guest experiences throughout the region.

Continent Worldwide Hotels will introduce the Continent Areola Hotel and the Continent Rose Hotel, two exquisite properties poised to elevate the hospitality experience in Madina. The Continent Areola Hotel, a 4-star establishment with 216 luxurious rooms, a buffet restaurant, a fine dining restaurant, and a meeting room, is set to become a cornerstone of comfort and elegance. The Continent Rose Hotel, offering 286 rooms, a restaurant, and a meeting room, is ready to extend warm hospitality to its guests.

Meanwhile, Continent Al Khobar is a mix use project with Hospital and Business Building in the strategic area of Al Dammam District, consisting of 42 luxury rooms and suites, an all-day dining area, a coffee shop on the rooftop with a beautiful view of Dammam, a Spa and Health club on the 21st floor of the tower.

According to the statement, “Both Madina hotels have already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), and the execution of contracts is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2025. And Continent Al Khobar Dammam already signed the agreement and is scheduled to open the fourth quarter of this year.”

Mr. Shady Boueiry, Managing Director of Continent Hotels in the MENA region, commented that, “Continent Brand’s reputation and trust are rapidly expanding within the Gulf Market. Our commitment to flexibility and exceptional service is enhancing our brand’s recognition in the region. The latest developments are a testament to the strong foundation of the Continent brand.”

“With our existing properties and the newly signed ones, we now manage a total of 1000 rooms, a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences. We have around 12 other project signings in our pipeline and still actively pursuing new developments in Riyadh, Jizan, Tabuk, Dubai, Jordan, and Egypt. Our ongoing negotiations for new properties in Saudi Arabia are progressing well. We are proud to confirm that we are the sole Turkish City hotel franchisor and management company in the MENA and Gulf regions with a wide expansion plan,” noted Mr. Ethem Zagikyan, Managing Director of Continent Worldwide Hotels.

