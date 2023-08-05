DAMAC Properties launches The Farmhouses & Verona at DAMAC Hills 2

UAE-based developer DAMAC Properties has launched two new projects, The Farmhouses and Verona, within its Damac Hills 2 master community in Dubai.

Bringing a unique concept to Dubai, The Farmhouses collection offers massive country homes in the heart of the city. The Farmhouses will feature 13 standalone villas, and each unit will have ample backyard area that homeowners can utilize to create horse stables, barnyards, hydroponic gardens, a yoga retreat, and a private outdoor cinema.

In addition, a new cluster was unveiled in the community. Verona will be located adjacent to the Victoria cluster and feature rows of townhouses. The cluster will offer residents a living haven in the midst of state-of-the-art facilities for residents to enjoy including water parks, sports activities, and more.

Niall McLoughlin

Senior VP

Damac “DAMAC Hills 2 has been growing in popularity as a one-stop destination for fun activities for residents of all ages. As well as the plethora of fitness and sports amenities, the community provides an array of amenities suited for today’s citizens. With the latest launches, we are happy to widen our offering in an exclusive and all-inclusive community living experience that is unique to the city of Dubai.”

DAMAC Hills 2 is the developer’s second master development after DAMAC Hills, and preceding the third master community, DAMAC Lagoons. The community welcomed a host of new amenities recently, bringing Californian coast vibes to Dubai and for the residents to enjoy.

Among the additions are a waterpark, a bird aviary, and an array of fields, pitches and courts for sports enthusiasts. The bird aviary will welcome birds of various species including the Glossy Ibis, Sun Conures, Vulturine Guineafowl, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Western bronze-naped Pigeons, Splendid Starlings, Blackcap Babblers, Lemon Doves and Black-bellied Sandgrouse. Residents can take a walk through the massive aviary whilst the birds perch and fly around them.

In Water Town, residents can enjoy the laid-back Californian vibes of Malibu Beach, similarly named after its predecessor, Malibu Bay in DAMAC Hills. While children can enjoy the wave pool and splash pads, the lazy river offers relaxation for others. Malibu Beach also includes VIP and regular cabanas, a big-screen TV, a juice bar, a beach volleyball court, a surround sound system and a DJ booth.

Other amenities include sports pitches that have been built across the community, an outdoor cinema, a dog park, a petting farm and a jogging and cycling track. There are also tennis and basketball courts, a cricket pitch, and vast spaces in Central Park where residents can do yoga or any other type of fitness activity.

The community has also opened two nurseries and its community mall is fully let. It includes a Carrefour grocery store, restaurants, and other retail outlets.

Upcoming amenities at the community will include the Pavillion Park where children will be able to enjoy a game of outdoor snakes and ladders and chess, a spider net climbing frame, a maze, and a playground, while families can enjoy barbeques at the picnic areas and large open grass area and amphitheater. Also on the cards are a new paintball area, a boating lake, and a surf pad.

Launched in 2014, DAMAC Hills 2 now is home to more than 29,000 residents and came close after the successful opening of DAMAC’s first master community, DAMAC Hills. The developer launched its third master development in Dubai, DAMAC Lagoons in late 2021.

