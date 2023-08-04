SEHA & French pharma company Sanofi collaborate on rare disease diagnosis

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, and Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, have entered into a collaboration agreement, to enhance diagnostic performance and accuracy in the field of rare diseases.

The agreement will mainly focus on expediting the screening process for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) and reducing the average diagnostic journey for rare disease patients.

In this collaboration, Sanofi will leverage its extensive expertise in disease pathways to expedite the generation and application of clinical knowledge for the accurate diagnosis of patients with lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including Gaucher disease, Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) disease B and A/B, Pompe disease, Fabry disease, and Mucopolysaccharidosis diseases.

Rashid Al Qubaisi

Group CCO

PureHealth “By leveraging our collaborative expertise with Sanofi, we aim to revolutionise diagnostic performance and expedite the screening process for lysosomal storage disorders. Our ultimate goal is to drastically reduce the diagnostic journey for rare disease patients, ensuring timely interventions and improved outcomes.”

Mr. Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO of SEHA, said that “As the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reimagines healthcare by embracing digital transformation and a patient-first approach, we recognize that building high-impact alliances with regional and global healthcare innovators is crucial to elevating the standard of care and delivering cutting-edge preventive, diagnostic and treatment options to the people of our nation.”

Moreover, Sanofi will offer a comprehensive suite of sponsored services to enhance patient access to an early and precise diagnosis. The company will assume the expenses associated with laboratory testing, as well as the packaging, storage, and shipment of samples to accredited send-out laboratories. In addition, it will provide training to SEHA’s healthcare professionals (HCPs) on sample collection procedures and best practices. This will enable SEHA to integrate the testing into their electronic systems, facilitating differential diagnostics panels and early detection of rare conditions.

Mr. Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager, said that “The journey to rare disease diagnosis is a long one, given such diseases can be difficult to identify and given the many gaps prevalent in the local diagnostic system. Through our collaboration with SEHA, Sanofi aims to fundamentally transform the rare disease diagnostics landscape in the UAE by removing the barriers and delays in the diagnosis of LSD patients, improving their access to effective treatment and care.”

