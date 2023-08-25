Data Direct Group enters into partnership with SurveySparrow

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Wild Pixar @ Pixabay

Dubai-based Data Direct Group (DDG), and SurveySparrow, a leading customer experience (CX) management platform, have partnered to revolutionize the customer experience landscape in the Middle East.

Through the strategic alliance of Data Direct Group and SurveySparrow, they intend to provide outstanding CX solutions for brands, enabling them to craft remarkable experiences for their customers, according to Mr. Rajiv Dalmia, founder and chairman of Data Direct Group.

Mr. Dalmia said that, “The customer experience industry is poised to embark on a transformative journey. This collaboration promises to redefine the very essence of customer satisfaction, elevating it to unprecedented heights. With innovation at its core, the partnership aims to revolutionize the way customers engage with businesses, fostering deeper connections and seamless interactions.”

Mr. Shihab Muhammed, founder, and CEO of SurveySparrow, stated that, “For us, it felt like the perfect opportunity to join forces with a leading player in the Middle East as organizations in the region are increasing focus on enhancing their AI capabilities and CX infrastructure. By leveraging Data Direct Group’s proficiency in digital transformation services and solutions alongside SurveySparrow’s comprehensive omnichannel CX solutions, this partnership will empower organizations to promote loyalty, enhance brand equity, and offer more customer value.”

SurveySparrow has served over 200,000 clients across 149 countries so far. With the establishment of a custom data center in UAE, it has bolstered its commitment to ensuring top-notch security measures for the Middle East region.

“There is no doubt that, by harnessing these technologies, businesses can gain a deeper understanding of customer behavior, enabling them to deliver personalized brand experiences and that is where this partnership comes in optimizing customer journey mapping for an enhanced CX like never before,” Mr. Muhammed added.

