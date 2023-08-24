Dentons continues its expansion in Saudi Arabia

Rep. Image | Courtesy: ekrem osmanoglu @ Unsplash

Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, has moved into iconic new office space in Jeddah as part of its expansion plans within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dentons is uniquely positioned as one of the few international law firms to have two offices in Saudi Arabia, with a presence in both Jeddah and Riyadh. This is one of the first international law firms to be granted a foreign law firm license by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice.

The new office space is located at the Headquarters Business Park, an iconic landmark for Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city and across the new Jeddah Waterfront. It enables Dentons to further grow its already expanding team in Saudi Arabia, as well as enabling its global practice and industry experience to be much more accessible to clients in this part of the region.

This development follows the recent move of our Riyadh office to its premier location, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), cementing Dentons’ commitment to Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Nick Simpson, Saudi Arabia Managing Partner at Dentons, said that, “Jeddah is a key area of focus for the Firm, and moving into a larger office space is very much part of our vision for expansion in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. We are looking forward to welcoming new and existing clients into this exciting new space.”

“We are delighted to have let a new office space in Jeddah’s business hub, allowing us to grow our client offering and our team on the ground in Saudi Arabia. We want to offer enjoyable office space, enabling innovative working environments for our people and our clients,” commented Mr. Paul Jarvis, Dentons’ Chief Executive for the UK, Ireland, and Middle East (UKIME).

Recommended | International law firm White & Case opens new workplace in DIFC



