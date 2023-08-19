Officials during the signing ceremony.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has signed a cooperation agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing with the Republic of India.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Alswaha and Indian Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the Group of Twenty (G20) Digital Economy Working Group Meeting.

The agreement seeks to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, and e-learning. Further, it intends to strengthen the two countries’ partnership in digital research and innovation and the use of emerging technologies.

Through the agreement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks forward to bolstering its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.

According to the statement, “The agreement also aims at building robust strategic partnerships that promote innovation and the growth of the digital economy and support the Kingdom’s aspirations in this regard. These efforts contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Saudi delegation participated in the G20 meeting in order to support the digital economy and enhance innovation in the Kingdom. Digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling are the three main topics around which the priorities of the Indian G20 presidency this year. To drive global efforts to bridge the digital divide, KSA is an active member of the G20, participating in shaping digital policies and leading several initiatives.

Recommended | ADDED unites with e& Enterprise to support transition to Industry 4.0



