Dubai-based GMA inks exclusive distributor deal with Zhejiang Sunpro

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Sebastian Ganso @ Pixabay

Dubai-based GMA has entered into an exclusive distributor agreement with Zhejiang Sunpro Power Technology, a renowned Chinese manufacturer of top-tier solar panels, in a dynamic move towards bolstering the region’s renewable energy sector.

Under this strategic partnership, GMA becomes the exclusive distributor of Zhejiang Sunpro’s high-quality solar panels within the Middle East region, encompassing ten countries.

The strategic alliance intends to revolutionize the sustainable energy landscape in the Middle East and propel the region toward a greener future. Furthermore, this partnership not only expands GMA’s portfolio of renewable energy solutions but also underscores its commitment to catering to the burgeoning demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

The partnership seeks to capitalize on Zhejiang Sunpro’s impeccable reputation for producing solar panels that stand out for their robustness, efficiency, and ecological integrity.

The company said that the exclusive distributor agreement will expand the availability of high-quality solar panels and exemplifies the shared commitment of both companies toward building a sustainable and greener future for the region.

Mr. Michael Nezer, Chairman and CEO of GMA, stated that, “This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to furnishing our customers with the finest and most sustainable solutions for their industrial requisites. Zhejiang Sunpro’s solar panels seamlessly complement our product spectrum and enable us to effectively address the escalating demand for renewable energy in our region.”

“Our collaboration with Dubai GMA signifies a momentous step towards our shared mission of advancing solar energy adoption and nurturing sustainable progress. We believe that GMA’s extensive network and expertise will facilitate wider outreach and bolster our market presence within the region,” commented Mrs. Wang Xiao Jing, General Manager of Zhejiang Sunpro.

