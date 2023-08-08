ENOC Group expands its international jet fuel network with China entry

Rep. Image

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the expansion of its jet fuel network to cover China with 14 airports across strategic cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu.

The move is in line with its long-term growth strategy to fulfil the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy internationally.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi Group CEO – ENOC “We are at the forefront of delivering world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, and expanding our jet fuel network some of the busiest airports in China is a testament to this. Today, ENOC has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries, which demonstrates our track record of growth and success. At ENOC Group, we are committed to expanding globally to meet rising energy needs.”

Established internationally in 2002, ENOC Aviation, the specialized aviation fuels division of ENOC, has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe.

Headquartered in UAE, ENOC Aviation provides more than 40 per cent of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport.

Last year, the Group also announced the completion of the construction of its 16.2km jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport. The pipeline will carry 2,000 cubic meters per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050.

