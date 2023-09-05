Emirates extends codeshare partnership with United

Rep. Image

Emirates has extended its codeshare partnership with United in order to include nine destinations in Mexico.

Emirates’ customers will now have access to eight new destinations in the country, in addition to Mexico City, which the airline also serves. The expansive codeshare network between Emirates and United currently includes a host of US cities and Mexico becomes the first country outside of the US to be added to the growing network.

The codeshare partnership enables customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections, allowing passengers flying on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onwards to exciting leisure destinations in Mexico. The new Mexican points include Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro.

Furthermore, the codeshare partnership also provides more flexibility on flight timings, giving Emirates customers flying to Mexico City more options when choosing flights. Depending on travel plans, passengers can opt to fly to the Mexican capital using Emirates daily services from Dubai with a stop in Barcelona, or separately book codeshare flights to Mexico City.

The expansion of the codeshare network also enables customers flying from the nine points in Mexico to fly to destinations on the airline’s network, via Chicago or Houston,

According to the statement, “With the addition of the new points to Mexico, the enhanced codeshare network now includes 134 destinations, accessible from United’s gateways in the US, while almost 100 additional points across the US, Canada, Central and South America, and the Caribbean are available for customers to choose from on an interline basis.”

