Emirates extends codeshare partnership with Air Canada

Emirates has extended its codeshare partnership with Air Canada in order to include flights to and from Montréal, following the launch of services to Québec’s largest city.

Emirates customers will now be able to plan travel between 11 of the most popular domestic points beyond Montréal and destinations on Emirates’ expansive network, utilizing the services of both airlines conveniently on a single ticket, according to the statement.

The expanded network of Canadian points included in the codeshare partnership between Emirates and Air Canada now extends to 11 destinations via Montréal, with an additional 69 points accessible from the gateway, on an interline basis. From Toronto, Emirates’ customers can travel to 19 points whilst enjoying codeshare benefits, and an extra 100, made possible through an interline arrangement.

“The codeshare partnership between Emirates and Air Canada enables customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections via Canada’s two largest cities to points such as Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Calgary,” as per the statement.

Travelers with itineraries on Emirates’ flights can plan their entire trip on a single ticket and take advantage of hassle-free flight benefits including the airline’s baggage allowance, in addition to convenient bag check-through to the final destination.

“Furthermore, members of Emirates’ frequent flyer program, Emirates Skywards, can look forward to earning and redeeming miles on flights of both airlines, courtesy of the partnership. Baggage check-through is valid for travel out of Canada. International travelers flying to destinations in Canada must clear their baggage with Canadian Customs at the first point of entry (Toronto or Montréal),” according to the statement.

