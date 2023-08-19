ENOC Group opens new service station in Ajman

Rep. Image | Courtesy: ENOC

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has opened a new service station in Ajman as part of its expansion plans.

In alignment with ENOC Group’s ongoing expansion strategy, the Group opened 184 service stations, 6 compact stations, and 15 Link stations in the UAE during the first half of 2023.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi Group CEO – ENOC “At ENOC Group, we are committed to meeting customers’ growing retail and energy demand around the UAE. The new service station will be providing motorists with an uninterrupted supply of fuel as well as convenient access to automotive and retail services. We will continue to invest in the country’s retail infrastructure whilst contributing to UAE’s growth and development.”

The newest service station is 2233.54 sqm in size with six dispensers and a fuel system that has been specially designed to reduce refueling time, offering Special 95, Super 98, and Diesel. In line with ENOC’s commitment to fostering sustainability across its operations, the new service station is equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems.

The company said that “the new service station also features the UAE’s home-grown convenience store ZOOM, offering customers access to a wide range of products on the go. Customers can also use the ‘YES’ rewards program by ENOC Group to earn points and rewards when paying for services and products at ENOC service stations.”

According to the statement, “Catering to drivers on E11 driving toward University Street, the opening of the new service station underlines the Group’s commitment to providing easy access to fuel at the most convenient locations coupled with comprehensive retail offerings.”

Related | ENOC Group unites with ALSAYER to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait



