G42, an Abu Dhabi-born technology group, and Microsoft, the tech giant, have expanded their collaboration with a multifaceted plan to make sovereign cloud offerings available, co-innovate and deliver advanced AI capabilities, and expand the existing data center infrastructure in the UAE.

Microsoft’s sovereign cloud offering will allow UAE public sector and regulated industries to use new platform capabilities for securing sensitive data, providing access to the latest cloud and AI features available on Azure public cloud and helping them comply with local privacy and regulatory requirements. G42’s deep understanding of UAE sovereignty requirements and technical capabilities are central to customizing the offering to help address customers’ specific needs.

By combining their expertise and existing capabilities, the companies will also focus on bringing cutting-edge, AI-enabled industry-specific solutions for health and life sciences, energy, sustainability and projects of national significance, for example, the COP28 conference being held in the UAE this year.

In addition to setting new milestones for public sector cloud computing security and innovation, G42 and Microsoft will further empower the wider technology ecosystem by delivering new in-country services, extending go-to-market opportunities for partners, and unlocking considerable value for Microsoft’s partner ecosystem to deliver industry-specific solutions to local entities. The partnership will also see Microsoft expanding its Azure services footprint in the UAE via Khazna Data Centers, a joint venture company between G42 and e&.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the United Arab Emirates Government & Director of The National Data Center under The Supreme Council for the National Security, praised the partnership between Microsoft and G42 stating that it will further contribute to creating a safer and more resilient digital environment that the public sector and regulated industries can utilize to enhance efficiency, as well as enable citizens to access services seamlessly.

Peng Xiao

CEO – G42 “The joint sovereign cloud and AI offering with Microsoft is a significant step forward in the company’s mission to accelerate innovation and drive meaningful technological advancements across key sectors. This strategic collaboration with Microsoft isn’t just about technology, it’s about creating a holistic ecosystem for societal resilience and growth. By combining our respective expertise and shared forward-thinking approach, we aim to not only transform industries but also create positive economic opportunities and lasting impacts on the well-being of individuals, communities, and society as a whole.”

Mr. Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft, noted that “Microsoft’s partnership with G42 will empower customers across the public sector with next-generation AI solutions built on the most trusted, comprehensive, and integrated cloud platform. With data privacy, security, and compliance as our core priorities, we have a unique opportunity to help organizations responsibly innovate for the benefit of citizens and residents across the UAE.”

Mr. Samer Abu-Ltaif, Corporate VP and President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Microsoft, said that “By strengthening our collaboration with G42, we are supporting the UAE’s vision of empowering individuals and businesses to innovate AI solutions that not only drive sustainable economic growth, but also tackle ongoing challenges in our communities.”

This announcement marks the first significant outcome since G42 and Microsoft announced their intention to partner earlier this year, in April 2023. The two companies plan to further strengthen their collaboration in the upcoming months.

