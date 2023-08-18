GluCare introduces Testosterone Replacement Therapy in Dubai

GluCare.Health, a hybrid metabolic platform based in Dubai, has launched its latest offering focused on metabolic health and endocrinology.

Its Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) program is the first to be implemented completely virtually in the region. GluCare.Health aims to address a long-standing taboo issue and provide a transformative solution for men with low testosterone in a seamless and hyper-personalized way.

Testosterone deficiency is a significant health concern affecting a substantial number of men worldwide, including those in the Middle East. However, due to cultural and societal factors, this topic has often been considered taboo and overlooked.

According to recent studies, it is estimated that approximately 45 percent of men over the age of 40 experience low testosterone levels, also known as hypogonadism. In the UAE alone, statistics indicate a rising trend of men facing this hormonal imbalance, impacting their overall well-being, physical health, and quality of life.

GluCare.Health’s virtual TRT program is designed to revolutionize men’s health by offering a convenient and accessible solution. The program has pioneered complex telehealth processes involving analyzing blood biomarkers that result in prescription medications delivered to the home, bypassing a fragmented health care ecosystem that lacks coordination and can take months to arrive at a similar care plan.The program provides virtual consultations, testing, medication delivery and administration using an integrated team of urologists and endocrinologists that develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual’s specific needs.

Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi

Co-Founder & MD

GluCare Health “Evolving out of the renowned GluCare holistic model of care, our team recognized how frustrated men were with the existing treatment options for the hormone replacement therapy that usually accompany metabolic disorders or age. We understand that men’s health is a multifaceted aspect that requires comprehensive care. The typical siloed visit to a hospital is an outdated model that is not integrated or comprehensive, and patients are usually left frustrated with the amount of time it takes to simply be on TRT programs.”

“In addition, TRT requires careful medication titrations and physicians do not generally follow up with their patient periodically. Insurance coverage is also challenging. The program has been developed to provide end-to-end care, starting from comprehensive testing, medication selection/delivery and continuous engagement delivered seamlessly for an affordable monthly fee,” added Dr. Almarzooqi.

“Our first-of-its-kind virtual Testosterone Replacement Therapy program removes all the barriers that TRT patients have been facing for years. Discreet, efficient, and comprehensive care is now available. This program follows our hugely successful subscription models around diabetes under GluCare Health and Obesity under Zone Health. We will continue to innovate on the delivery of our metabolic programs to make such programs accessible to as many people who require it” said Mr. Ali Hashemi, Co-Founder of GluCare Health.

