GoDaddy unveils .AI domain extension in Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy, the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, has launched the .AI domain extension in Saudi Arabia.

This exciting addition opens up a world of opportunities for individuals, developers, startups, and research institutions, aligning perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s visionary AI strategy and dynamic growth in the field of artificial intelligence.

.AI domains bring numerous advantages to small businesses across various sectors. By associating with artificial intelligence (AI), these domains become powerful branding tools, projecting innovation and technological expertise to customers and stakeholders alike.

Ms. Selina Bieber, Vice President, International Markets at GoDaddy, said that, “Artificial intelligence is set to contribute $135 billion to Saudi Arabia’s economy and will see AI’s contribution to GDP rise to 12.4 percent in 2030, making it the biggest beneficiary of AI in the Middle East. 2 By introducing .AI domains in the Kingdom, we aim to provide a platform for businesses and individuals to fully embrace AI’s transformative potential.”

GoDaddy provides a user-friendly tool to help entrepreneurs select the perfect domain name for their business. With GoDaddy Domain Names Creator, users can answer basic questions about their business and industry, receiving a series of domain suggestions that will make their company stand out on the web.

“Having seen the Kingdom’s progress in AI firsthand, we are excited to be part of this journey by offering .AI domains, which will undoubtedly add value to the AI community in Saudi Arabia. We firmly believe that the .AI domain extension will play a key role in shaping the future of AI-driven businesses in Saudi Arabia. It is a powerful branding tool that signifies technological expertise and innovation,” added Ms. Bieber.

With the launch of .AI domains in Saudi Arabia, GoDaddy continues to be a trusted partner, empowering entrepreneurs, and innovators to take their ventures to new heights in the ever-evolving AI landscape. By securing a .AI domain, businesses can embrace the future, amplify their digital presence, and contribute to the Kingdom’s remarkable journey toward becoming a global AI leader.

